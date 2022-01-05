>CHE vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur: Chelsea will look to go back to winning ways when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the first leg of the EFC Cup semifinal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will come into this game after coming from behind to hold Liverpool for a 2-2- draw in the Premier League. The stalemate meant the Blues have won just three of their last nine games.

However, they enjoy an impressive record against Tottenham at Stamford and will look to build on it. The Spurs have not been able to record a single win against Chelsea at this venue in their previous four attempts.

Chelsea reached the semifinal of the EFL Cup by defeating Brentford 2-0 in the quarters. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham qualified for the semis on the back of a late win 1-0 against Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur do not have a great record in away games in recent weeks. They have managed to collect just two wins from their last seven away games and will be desperate to improve their record on Wednesday night.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

>CHE vs TOT Telecast

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on Colors Infinity.

>CHE vs TOT Live Streaming

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>CHE vs TOT Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Thursday, January 6, at 1:15 am (IST) at Stamford Bridge.

>CHE vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kane

Vice-Captain: Kante

>CHE vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Tanganga, Sanchez

Midfielders: Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic,

Strikers: Son, Kane, Lukaku

>Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic; Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Gil

