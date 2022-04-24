CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction: Chelsea vs West Ham United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the EPL CHE vs WHU Match, April 24, Stamford Bridge, London, 06:30 IST

Chelsea, 3rd on the EPL standings, will try their best to return to winning ways when they take on West Ham United on Sunday. The Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United will be played at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea lost their last game against Arsenal. After full-time, the scoreboard read 2-4.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Meanwhile, West Ham played a 1-1 draw with Burney in their last outing. Both sides will eye to bounce back and look for those three points.

Ahead of the match between Chelsea and West Ham United, here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

CHE vs WHU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chelsea vs West Ham United match.

CHE vs WHU Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and West Ham United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CHE vs WHU Match Details

The CHE vs WHU match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 24, at 06:30 PM IST.

CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mendy

Vice-Captain: Kante

Suggested Playing XI for CHE vs WHU Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: James, Dawson, Silva, Cresswell

Midfielders: Rice, Kante, Fornals

Forwards: Soucek, Mount, Havertz

Chelsea vs West Ham United Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Mendy; James, Chalobah, Silva, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Ziyech; Havertz, Werner

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Rice, Cresswell; Bowen, Fornals, Soucek, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.