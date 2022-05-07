CHE vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 CHE vs WOL Match, May 7, Stamford Bridge, 7:30 pm IST

Third-placed Chelsea will be determined to forget their defeat in the last match against Everton and clinch the full three points against Wolves on Saturday in the English Premier League. The match between Chelsea and Wolves will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

On the other hand, eighth-placed Wolves will come into the fixture after suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat against Brighton in their last English Premier League match. Bruno Lage’s men will be determined to fight against Chelsea in order to secure a top-half finish.

Ahead of the match between Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

CHE vs WOL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match.

CHE vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CHE vs WOL Match Details

The CHE vs WOL match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm IST.

CHE vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz

Suggested Playing XI for CHE vs WOL Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Romain Saiss

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Hee-Chan Hwang, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Willy Boly, Conor Cody, Romain Saiss, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Nouri, Fabio Silva, Hee-Chan Hwang

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.