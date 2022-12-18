CHECK: Big Game Player Angel Di Maria Scores One of the Best Team Goals in FIFA World Cup Final History

Angel Di Maria once again turned up on the big stage for Argentina as he scored the second goal for his team in the FIFA World Cup final against France. Di Maria, who didn’t start in the last three matches for Argentina, got the chance in the XI as Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes sat out. The veteran winger joined Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez in a three-man attack.

The La Albiceleste took the early lead in the game courtesy of a goal from their skipper Lionel Messi who kept his calm while finding the net from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute of the game.

Di Maria with a clinical finish in the 36th minute doubled the lead for the South American giants. It was a great team goal where Messi flicked the ball to Julian Alvarez who found Alexis Mac Allister at the right as who ran away with a ball and passed it to Di Maria in front of the goal as France were caught up with Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni trying hard to track back.

It was hailed as one of the best goals in FIFA World Cup final history by legendary German midfielder Mesut Ozil on Twitter.

It was the third goal for Di Maria in a final for Argentina as earlier he scored in the Copa America 2021 finale against Brazil and Finalissima against Italy.

Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time since a Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Earlier, Messi held his nerves in the crucial moment and send Hugo Lloris the wrong way to put the ball in the net. With the goal, Messi also took the one-goal lead over France’s Kylian Mbappe in the golden boot race.

It was Angel Di Maria who won the foul for Argentina in the penalty box after Ousmane Dembele pushed him. Messi looked calm and composed before taking the crucial kick as France’s captain Lloris failed to read it right in the 23rd minute of the game.

Argentina were 2-0 at halftime. They were so dominant that France had to make two substitutes in the first half itself as Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud were put on the bench for Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram.

