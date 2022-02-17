>BAR vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for UEFA Europa League 2021-22 between Barcelona vs Napoli: Barcelona will be looking for a first-leg edge when they host Napoli at Camp Nou in Thursday’s playoff clash of the UEFA Europa League. The upcoming encounter will be the Barca’s first ever match in the Europa League, as they failed to progress to the knockout round of the Champions League for the first time in 17 years.

Xavi Hernandez’s men finished third in the Champions League Group E behind Bayern Munich and Benfica, losing three of their six games in the process.

Napoli who are appearing in the round of 32 of the Europa League after finishing second in Group C, picking up 10 points from their six matches against Spartak Moscow, Leicester City and Legia Warsaw.

A cracking game of football awaits fans on Thursday, as both sides will aim to get the upper hand at Camp Nou and fans here can check the BAR vs NAP Dream 11 and Predicted XI:

>UEFA Europa League 2021-22, BAR vs NAP Live Streaming and Telecast

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 round of 32 clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony’s digital platform SonyLIV app and website.

>BAR vs NAP International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, February 17 at Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain. The game will kick-off at 11:15 pm IST.

>BAR vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Insigne

Vice-Captain: Pedri

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Dest, Pique, Koulibaly, Mario Rui

Midfielders: F de Jong, Pedri, Ruiz

Strikers: Aubameyang, Traore, Insigne

>BAR vs NAP Probable XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen: Dest, Pique, Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Aubameyang, Gavi

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Ruiz; Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen

