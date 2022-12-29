Chelsea Boss Graham Potter Warned of ‘Sackable Offence’ at Club

Gabriel Agbonlahor hints that Graham Potter could be sacked at Chelsea FC should he fail to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League at the end of the season. The blues are currently eighth in the PL table with 24 points after 15 games, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on 8 September after three successful years at Brighton & Hove Albion. While he showed a lot of promise in the early stages, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for him after that.

ALSO READ| Watch: Neymar Sent Off For Diving in His First Game After FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

In an interview with talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claims that the 47-year-old manager could be removed if he fails to get a top-four finish.

“A club like Chelsea, with this owner they’ve got, ‘fifth or sixth?’ it’s not going to happen. It’s a sackable offence. I feel like you’re getting sacked if you don’t finish in the top four for Chelsea, Graham Potter."

That being said, the London-based club can breathe a sigh of relief after winning 2-0 against Bournemouth in their last match. This victory means that they avoid a fourth-straight defeat in the Premier League ending their dismal run.

Chelsea put in a dominant display and got themselves in the lead early on via a goal from Kai Havertz in the 16th minute. Mason Mount quickly doubled their lead in the 24th minute to put the away team on the back foot.

Speaking after the victory against Bournemouth Potter said, “We haven’t been perfect ourselves and we can’t say we were playing well in the last two or three weeks, at least, of the Premier League campaign before the break."

Advertisement

The Stamford Bridge outfit will face Nottingham Forest this Sunday in the Premier league. They will be hoping for a positive result and some momentum before they have to take on defending PL champions Manchester City on January 6.

Graham Potter took Brighton from near obscurity and made them a side to be reckoned with in the top tier of English football. In 129 Premier League matches across all seasons, Potter has won 38 times and drawn 46 with 45 losses along the way.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News here