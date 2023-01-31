Chelsea Close in on Benfica’s Argentine Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Premier League giants Chelsea have been in talks to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez throughout this month. However, the Portuguese club had refused to do business unless Chelsea paid the £105.6m release clause. Now latest reports suggest that the Blues are close to agreeing to a deal for Enzo Fernandez after making a £105.6m bid, the same value as the Argentine’s release clause.

Chelsea have tabled a £105m offer to Benfica for Fernandez, and are even optimistic that they will be successful in their quest to rope in the Argentine before the transfer deadline, reported The Telegraph.

Reportedly, Fernandez has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea who tried to recruit him earlier this month but were reluctant to pay the release clause. Before Fernandez, Chelsea were closely looking at Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Enzo Fernandez has emerged as a rising star in the world of football. The 22-year-old won the Young Player award at the FIFA World Cup in December 2022. Fernandez only made his senior international debut in September 2022, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 friendly win over Honduras. But by the end of the year, Fernandez had established himself as one of the key players in Argentina’s world-champion side. He played a major role in the triumph of Lionel Messi-led Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Fernandez’s ball-striking ability was displayed in Argentina’s do-or-die group-stage match against Mexico when he curled a shot into the top corner of Guillermo Ochoa’s net to seal a 2-0 victory for La Albiceleste.

Enzo Fernandez has been playing eye-catching football in the Primeira Liga as well. Halfway through his first season with Benfica, Fernandez has racked up the second-most assists in the Primeira Liga and created 30 chances for his teammates.

Chelsea fans have endured a horrible Premier League season. Fernandez can address some of the woes of Graham Potter’s side. His capacity to dictate the tempo of the game can serve Chelsea well. Fernandez can be a tremendous asset for Chelsea as his passing is crisp, incisive and precise.

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge if Chelsea indeed manages to close the deal for Enzo Fernandez.

