Chelsea Press for Talks with UK Government to Amend Sanctions

English Premier League club Chelsea said they were pressing for talks with the UK government after their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban.

The club said in a statement it would fulfil its upcoming fixtures but indicated restrictions imposed on its day-to-day operations under a special license were too harsh.

“This will include seeking permission for the license to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible," it added.

