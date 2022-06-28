Chelsea Set to Make 50 Million Pounds Transfer Bid for Raheem Sterling

Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Inter Milan forced Chelsea to make Raheem Sterling their priority target. The London-based club recently made their first move for the Manchester City striker. Newly appointed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly even reportedly made contact with Manchester City. If the deal does take place, then Sterling will be the first major Chelsea signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Boehly.

According to media reports, Chelsea are ready to make a formal offer of £50 million for Sterling in coming days. Manchester City were understandably reluctant to let Sterling go as they were willing to offer a new contract to the Englishman. The striker has just 12 months left on his current contract with the English Premier League champions.

It is understood that Sterling is eagerly anticipating a new move as he is highly concerned about the game time he will get at the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming season. He wants to starts matches on a regular basis in order to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The forward did not start in crucial matches against Real Madrid and the Premier League title decider against Aston Villa.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has roped in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in order to take care of the goalscoring duties. With Gabriel Jesus almost certain to leave City, these two signings are expected to fill up the void pretty smoothly.

According to a report published by The Sun, the relationship between Sterling and Guardiola had turned stagnant back in 2021 after a derby defeat against city rivals Manchester United.

Previously, the 27-year-old striker had played 129 matches for Liverpool with 23 goals to his name. Ahead of the 2015-16 season, he joined the Mancheste City for £49 million. So far, Sterling has netted 131 goals for Manchester City after playing 339 matches.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Sterling scored 13 goals along with five assists. In the international circuit, he has donned the English jersey 77 times and found the back of the net 19 times.

