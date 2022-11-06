Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

All eyes will be on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the Gabonese striker will be seen in action against his former side Arsenal on Sunday. The 33-year-old had left Arsenal for La Liga club Barcelona, earlier this year, in February. However, his move to Spain eventually did not turn out to be fruitful enough. In September, Aubameyang returned to London and signed for Chelsea.

Aubameyang has so far managed to find the back of the net thrice in 11 games for Chelsea. Graham Potter’s men currently find themselves in the sixth spot in the Premier League standings. Chelsea will aim to end their three-match winless run when they will face city-rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea will come into the London derby after enduring a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton, in their last Premier League encounter.

Mikel Arteta’s men, on the other hand, have been in stellar form this season. Table-toppers Arsenal have so far conceded only one defeat in the Premier League. The Gunners, with 10 wins and one draw, currently have 31 points under their belt.

Ahead of Sunday’s English Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Arsenal be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Arsenal begin?

The EPL match between Chelsea and Arsenal will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL match?

Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL match?

Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Possible Starting XIs

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Christian Pulisic, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

