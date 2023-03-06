German midfielder Karim Adeyemi’s 63rd minute strike proved to be enough for Borussia Dortmund to clinch a win in their Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match against Chelsea on February 16. The Bundesliga club will now look to protect the slender lead when they resume their Champions League action on Wednesday. In their return-leg fixture of the pre-quarter-finals, Borussia Dortmund will be up against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge, in London. Edin Terzic’s men will be eager to forget their past performances in London in order to progress to the next round. Borussia Dortmund have lost their last five European football matches in the English capital. Chelsea, on the other hand, will head into the game after defeating Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend.

The win over Leeds United helped Chelsea in putting an end to their three-match losing streak across all competitions. The Blues have been simply lacklustre in front of goal this season and Chelsea have found the back of the net on five occasions in their last 10 games. Needless to say, head coach Graham Potter will be hoping to solve the matter ahead of the crucial Champions League encounter.

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will take place on March 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

The Champions League match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund begin?

The Champions League match between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kai Havertz

Advertisement

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Salih Ozcan, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Sebastien Haller

Read all the Latest Sports News here