Dinamo Zagreb will aim for full three points from their final Champions League fixture to remain in the hunt for a spot in the UEFA Europa League. However, it will not be an easy task for the Croatian football club to outclass the Premier League giants Chelsea. The Champions League match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday.

With just four points in their kitty, Dinamo Zagreb are currently languishing at the bottom of their Champions League group. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been in fine form in the Champions League so far. Graham Potter’s men have secured 10 points from five games to book their berth in the round of 16.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) will be played?

The Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) be played?

The Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) and Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Champions League match Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) begin?

The Champions League match between Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) Champions League match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) Champions League match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Dinamo Zagreb (DIZ) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Dino Peric, Josip Sutalo, Stefan Ristovski, Sadegh Moharrami, Luka Ivanusec, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

