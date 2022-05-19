Chelsea vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

For Chelsea the ongoing season has simply been full of heartbreaks. The London club lost two domestic final matches against Liverpool this season. In the Champions League, the defending champions faced a heartbreaking exit after suffering a 5-4 (on aggregate) defeat against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will be eager to finish the English Premier League on a winning note. Chelsea are set to take on Leicester City on Friday (May 20) in the Premier League. The match between Chelsea and Leicester will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

With 70 points from 36 matches, Chelsea currently occupy third spot in the Premier League points table. On the other hand, Leicester City come into the fixture after registering a convincing 1-5 victory against Watford in their last encounter.

Ahead of Friday’s (May 20) IPL match between Chelsea and Leicester City; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2021-22 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will take place on May 20, Friday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) be played?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) begin?

The match between Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI)match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevor Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy

