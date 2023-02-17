Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A hapless Chelsea side will be taking on bottom-placed Southampton on Saturday. The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Southampton will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. In their first-leg meeting, the Saints had claimed a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Both Chelsea and Southampton will now look to grab the full three points from the game to return to winning ways. Chelsea have so far managed to clinch just a win in the New Year. Graham Potter’s men have been winless in their last four games across all competitions. After claiming 31 points from 22 matches, the Blues currently find themselves at 10th spot in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Southampton suffered a 1-2 defeat in their last match against Wolves. Southampton have managed to secure just one win in their last nine Premier League games. Ruben Selles is in temporary charge of the side after Southampton decided to sack former manager Nathan Jones on Sunday. Southampton were reportedly interested in roping in former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch. But talks between Marsch and Southampton team management eventually broke down.

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Chelsea vs Southampton be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Premier League match Chelsea vs Southampton begin?

The match between Chelsea and Southampton will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Southampton match?

Chelsea vs Southampton match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Southampton match?

Chelsea vs Southampton match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Southampton Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz

Advertisement

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, James Bree, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Carlos Alcaraz, Romain Perraud, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu

Read all the Latest Sports News here