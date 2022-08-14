Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s the clash of the titans in week two of the English Premier League as Chelsea squares up against Tottenham Hotspur at the iconic Stamford Bridge Stadium on Sunday, August 14. Both sides will be looking to build on their astounding victories in their season openers.

Chelsea edged past Everton in a nail-biting encounter that finished 1-0 at Goodison Park. The only goal of the match came courtesy of a penalty that was calmly dispatched into the bottom corner by Jorginho. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Tuchel will demand a much more effective performance from his players to sustain their winning streak against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham seemed like an absolutely well-drilled side against Southampton in their emphatic 4-1 triumph. With the Italian Antonio Conte at the helm, Spurs have transformed from a side scrambling to secure Europa League football to a team that looks the most capable of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Advertisement

Will the Chelsea lions hunt down the high-flying Spurs or will Conte’s men run riot at Stamford Bridge? Only time will tell!

Ahead of Sunday’s EPL match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will take place on August 14, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) begin?

Advertisement

The EPL match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) EPL match?

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) EPL match?

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

Chelsea (CHE) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy (Gk), Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly; Reece James, Jorginho, Ngolo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris (Gk), Christian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Royal Emerson, Pierre Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here