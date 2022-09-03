Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On Saturday evening, Stamford Bridge will form the backdrop for an all-London Premier League matchup as Chelsea host West Ham United.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Last week, Thomas Tuchel’s side squandered a 1-0 lead as Southampton roared back to thrash them 2-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium. Raheem Sterling’s early goal went in vain as the Blues failed to secure crucial points in the league.

Following Chelsea’s dismal start to the current season, the pressure mounts on Tuchel especially because of the huge purse he spent in the summer transfer window. Chelsea desperately needs a win to recover confidence and keep pace with fellow top-four candidates.

West Ham United’s visit to Stamford Bridge might just be perfectly timed, given that David Moyes’ side has also endured a poor start to the season. Despite the club’s lavish investment during the summer, they have lost their first three Premier League games without scoring.

Advertisement

Forwards have not been clinical in the final third and the defence has leaked goals in the three matches. Moyes will be hoping to see a better performance by his side against an under-pressure Chelsea side.

Ahead of the EPL match between Chelsea and West Ham United; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and West Ham United be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and West Ham United will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and West Ham United be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea and West Ham United will be played at the Stamford Bridge stadium in Chelsea, England.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea and West Ham United begin?

Advertisement

The EPL match between Chelsea and West Ham United will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea and West Ham United match?

Chelsea vs West Ham United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea and West Ham United EPL match?

Chelsea vs West Ham United EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

Chelsea and West Ham United Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy (Gk), Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lucasz Fabianski (Gk), Thilo Kehrer, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here