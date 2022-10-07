Chelsea vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has not been a fruitful start to the new Premier League season for Wolves who will be aiming for their second win of the Premier League season when they face London giants Chelsea on Saturday. The match between Chelsea and Wolves will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, in their last Premier League assignment, clinched a thrilling 1-2 victory against Crystal Palace. Conor Gallagher scored a 90th-minute goal to secure full three points for his side. With 13 points from seven matches, Graham Potter’s men currently occupy the fifth spot on the Premier League points table.

Wolves suffered a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United in their last Premier League encounter. Wolves, with just six points in their kitty, find themselves in the 18th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolves, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolves (WOL) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolves (WOL) will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) be played?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolves (WOL) will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) begin?

The EPL match between Chelsea (CHE) and Wolves (WOL) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) EPL match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) EPL match?

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea (CHE) vs Wolves (WOL) Possible Starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, James Potkins, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mataeo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Jonny, Rayan Ait Nouri, Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo, Chem Campbell, Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence

