Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta Discharged From Hospital After Kick to the Head Against Southampton

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 18:18 IST

London, England

Chelsea player Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to the media during a press conference ahead of the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Chelsea player Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to the media during a press conference ahead of the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from the hospital and is “recovering well" after being kicked in the head during an English Premier League game, the club said on Tuesday.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton player Sékou Mara in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea said Azpilicueta sustained a concussion and was back at the club training ground.

“The club’s medical team are closely monitoring Cesar’s condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," Chelsea said.

“Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2021. He was named captain in 2019.

