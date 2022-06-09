Chennaiyin FC Sign Midfielder Sourav Das

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have roped in midfielder Sourav Das on a two-year deal, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Das, who has previously played for Mumbai City, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, will strengthen Chennaiyin’s midfield, consisting of experienced Anirudh Thapa and youngster Jiteshwor Singh, who was signed by the club earlier.

“We are very happy to welcome hard-working and combative midfielder Sourav Das to Chennaiyin FC. He has impressed at the three clubs that he has played for so far and we are confident that he can carry over that quality into next season with us," said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani, in a release.

The 25-year-old footballer will be joining the Marina Machans from SC East Bengal for whom he played two seasons in the ISL. Last season, Das played 18 matches, recording 66 tackles and 25 interceptions for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Advertisement

“I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans and winning many trophies with the club. I want to thank everyone in the management for putting their faith in me," said Das.

A defensive midfielder, who bagged his maiden professional contract with Mohun Bagan in 2016 after spending his formative years at the Tata Football Academy, Das has featured in three I-League seasons for the Mariners.

He appeared in 16 league matches and also played in the 2017 AFC Cup for them before moving to Mumbai City in the 2019-20 ISL season. He made eight appearances for the Mumbai outfit in two ISL seasons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.