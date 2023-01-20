Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC will look for full three points against ATK Mohun Bagan to stay alive in pursuit of a playoff berth in the Indian Super League. The fixture between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. In their first-leg meeting, Chennaiyin FC had emerged victorious by a slender margin of 2-1. Thomas Brdaric’s men will now be aiming to replicate a similar show to outclass the Green and Maroon brigade. After securing 16 points from 13 games, the Marina Machans currently occupy the eighth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan will also be aiming for three points as well to reach the playoffs. The Kolkata giants now find themselves at the fourth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Carl McHugh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous

