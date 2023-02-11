Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC’s chances of reaching the Indian Super League playoffs suffered a major setback after they conceded a 2-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match. Thomas Brdaric’s men will now look to win their remaining games to stay alive in the playoff race. In their next assignment, Chennaiyin will be up against East Bengal. The Indian Super League fixture between Chennaiyin and East Bengal will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The Marina Machans, with 18 points under their belt, are placed in eighth position on the Indian Super League points table. Chennaiyin will aim to end their eight-match winless streak when they take on the Kolkata giants on Sunday.

Meanwhile, East Bengal, in their last match, salvaged a point against NorthEast United FC. The Red and Gold brigade are now two points behind Chennaiyin FC in the standings.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC will take place on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Gurmukh Singh, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Abdenasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jake Jervis, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

