Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Goa, one of the most consistent sides in the history of the Indian Super League, had a dull outing last season. The team had finished their last season’s Indian Super League campaign at the ninth spot, with just 19 points from 20 matches. For FC Goa, it was only their second finish outside the top four in the history of the tournament. And quite understandably, the FC Goa team management appeared to be one of the busiest units in the transfer market, ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It is still too early to talk about their chances of winning the title but FC Goa could not have asked for a better start to the new season. Carlos Pena’s men, in their opening Indian Super League fixture, clinched a thrilling 1-2 win over East Bengal. Goa’s Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia scored the winner in the dying minutes to clinch full three points for his side.

Goa, in their next Indian Super League match, will be up against Chennaiyin FC on Friday. The match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and FC Goa (FCG) be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will take place on October 21, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs FC Goa (FCG) be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs FC Goa (FCG) begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs FC Goa (FCG) ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs FC Goa (FCG) ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Y Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Marc Hernandez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardo Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

