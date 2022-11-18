Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jamshedpur FC will head down south to Tamil Nadu to clash against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday. The enthralling fixture will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5:30 pm IST.

Both sides have not had the best of starts in the league and will look to rack up wins in their next few matches. Chennaiyin have two wins and as many defeats with one match ending in a stalemate. The Marina Machans will be desperate for all three points after being absolutely battered by the Mumbai City FC in their last match. The Chennai side was trounced 6-2 in Mumbai. They will look to leave the shameful defeat behind and secure a big win against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur have endured a disappointing season and will want to turn their fortunes around. Manager Owen Koyle would have gone back to the drawing board to sort out his plans after tasting back-to-back defeats at the hands of Goa and Hyderabad. The Steelers are struggling at the penultimate position in the table and desperately need to start accumulating points to keep their season alive.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder (Gk), Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Peter Sliskovic, Rahim Ali

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP (Gk), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Cirino Mori, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

