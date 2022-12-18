Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kerala Blasters FC will be aiming to extend their winning streak to six matches when they resume their Indian Super League campaign on Monday. Kerala Blasters, in their next match, will face Chennayin FC. The match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Kerala Blasters will head into the fixture after securing a thrilling 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC in their last match. After claiming 18 points from nine matches, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men currently occupy the fifth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Chennaiyin thrashed NorthEast United FC 3-7 in their last Indian Super League encounter. Chennaiyin FC, with four wins from nine matches, find themselves in the seventh position on the points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on December 19, Monday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Gurmukh Singh, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Mohammad Rafique, Abdenasser El Khayati, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

