Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live?

Chennaiyin FC will host Odisha for an intriguing encounter in the Indian Super League on February 2, Thursday. Both Chennaiyin and Odisha come into this match after losing their last league fixtures. Therefore, both teams will be eager to collect maximum points on Thursday.

A win against Odisha can boost Chennaiyin’s chances of progressing to the next round. Chennaiyin’s fans are reeling from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC last week. Thomas Brdaric’s side will want to give their passionate fans something to cheer for. Edwin Vanspaul found the back of the net against Bengaluru and he will be the key player for the hosts against Odisha as well.

On the other hand, Odisha will be looking to bounce back in this game from their disappointing loss against ATK Mohun Bagan. Head coach Josep Gombau will want his side to be at the top of the game against Chennaiyin as Odisha still have an outside chance of making the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be played on February 2.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sourav Das, Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul, Petar Sliskovic, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Vincy Barreto

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Javier, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

