Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rajasthan United FC did qualify for the I-League play-off in their debut season but an inconsistent show eventually forced them to finish their outing at the sixth spot. And in order to improve their gameplay, Rajasthan United team management made some major changes to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. They were one of the busiest sides in the transfer window and roped in some key figures to bolster their squad.

The changes did pay off after Rajasthan United managed to get the better of ATK Mohun Bagan earlier this year in the Durand Cup. Another Kolkata giant East Bengal FC were held to a goalless draw by Rajasthan United.

Rajasthan United, under head coach Pushpender Kundu, will kick off their new I-League journey with a match against Churchill Brothers SC on Tuesday. The two teams are set to feature in the contest at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Ahead of Tuesday’s I-League match between Churchill Brothers SC and Rajasthan United FC; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Churchill Brothers SC and Rajasthan United FC will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Churchill Brothers SC and Rajasthan United FC will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC be played?

The I-League match between Churchill Brothers SC and Rajasthan United FC will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC begin?

The I-League match between Churchill Brothers SC and Rajasthan United FC will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC I-League match?

Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC I-League match?

Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC I-League match will be streamed live on Discovery+

Churchill Brothers SC vs Rajasthan United FC Possible Starting XI:

Churchill Brothers SC Predicted Starting Line-up: Nora Fernandes, Joseph Clemente, Raju Gaikwad, Momo Cisse, Vanlal Duatsanga, Kingslee Fernandes, Quan Gomes, Jobern Cardozo, Lalawmpuia Sailo, Manuel Cordero Giuli, Abdoulaye Sane

Rajasthan United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rafique Ali Sardar, Melroy Melwin Assisi, Aidar Mambetaliev, Saurabh Bhanwala, Kojam Beyong, Britto PM, Ragav Gupta, Joseba Beitia Aguirregomezcorta, F Lalremsanga, Alister Anthony, Shaiborlang Kharpan

