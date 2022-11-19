Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a humiliating defeat in their I-league opener, Srinidi Deccan will take a trip to Goa on the weekend to clash against the Churchill Brothers. On Sunday, the two clubs will be vying to go all out at the GMC Athletic Stadium to bag their first win of the season.

Churchill looked far from convincing in their first match against Rajasthan United. The Red Machines conceded the solitary goal in a match where both sides played cautiously. They did not respond well after going down and lacked the urgency to get the equaliser. Head coach Antonio Rueda would have prepared his team better for their next assignment against the Deccan.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan had a horrific outing against RoundGlass Punjab. On Monday, Carlos Vaz Pinto’s men were trounced 2-1 by the Punjab side. They had several nervy moments at the back, two of which ended at the back of the net. Shahabaaz Khan pulled one back for Sreenidi in the 58th minute but it went in vain as they returned home without a point to their tally.

Both these sides will be looking to bounce back all guns blazing on Sunday in search of their first victory in the I-League. Let’s wait and watch who emerges on top.

Ahead of Sunday’s I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers; here is all you need to know:

What date I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers will be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa.

What time will the I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers begin?

The I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sreenidi Deccan vs Sudeva Delhi I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers Possible Starting XI:

Churchill Brothers possible starting lineup: Nora Fernandes (Gk), Joseph Clemente, Gou Hanshing, Momo Cisse, Raju Gaikwad, Kingslee Fernandes, Richard Costa, Lalaw Sailo, Cordero Guilli, Tana, Milad Pakparvar

Sreenidi Deccan possible starting lineup: Aryan Lamba (Gk), Mohammed Awal, Arijit Bagui, Asheer Akhtar, Shahabaaz Khan, Ramlunchhunga, Mayakkannan Muthu, Faysel Shaayeshteh, K.P Singh, Rosenberg Gabriel ,Ogana Louis

