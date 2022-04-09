CMF vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are set to travel to Stade Gabriel-Montpied on Sunday to face 17th-placed Clermont Foot in their next domestic league game. The home team will come into this fixture after losing to Nantes in a five-goal thriller in their last match in France’s top flight and will be looking to steal a point from the French giants by putting up their best foot forward. Clermont are currently one point clear of the relegation zone with one game in hand and will be eager to create some more distance between them and 18th placed AS Saint-Étienne.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The tourists, meanwhile, recorded a thumping 5-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1 and will look to continue their winning march. Neymar jr and Kylian Mbappe netted a brace for their side while Lionel Messi scored one goal as PSG sunk their rival. Nigerian forward Terem Moffi notched up the solitary goal for his side.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

CMF vs PSG Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

CMF vs PSG Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between CMF vs PSG is available to be streamed live on voot.Com

CMF vs PSG Match Details

The match between CMF vs PSG will be played on Sunday, April 10, at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. The game between CMF vs PSG will start at 12:30 am (IST).

CMF vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Neymar jr

CMF vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Akim Zedadka, Alidu Seidu

Midfielders: Yohann Magnin, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Jim Allevinah

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Clermont Foot Possible Starting Line-up: Ouparine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Alidu Seidu, Florent Ogier, Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Yohann Magnin, Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevinah

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.