>CMR vs EGY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 match between Cameroon and Egypt: The two most successful teams in the Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon and Egypt – will lock horns on Thursday night in the semi-final round of the tournament for a place in the summit clash. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am (IST) and it will be held at Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé.

The two teams last met during the 2017 final with Indomitable Lions securing a 2-1 win over Egypt to lift their fifth AFCON trophy.

With seven titles under their belt, Egypt are amidst the most successful teams in the tournament and will look to further enhance their reputation by winning the 2021-22 trophy.

Egypt qualified for the last four after beating Morocco in the quarterfinals 2-1.

Meanwhile, Cameroon defeated the Gambia in the last round to qualify for the semis.

Ahead of today’s Africa Cup of Nations 2021 encounter between Cameroon and Egypt; here is all you need to know:

>CMR vs EGY Telecast

In India>, the AFCON will not be broadcast live on any channel.

>CMR vs EGY Live Streaming

In India>, the AFCON will not be live streamed anywhere.

>CMR vs EGY Match Details

The match between Cameroon and Egypt will be played on Friday, February 4, at Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé. The game between Cameroon and Egypt will start at 12:30 am (IST).

>CMR vs EGY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Vincent Aboubakar

>CMR vs EGY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Sobhy

Defenders: Omar Kamal, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fattouh, Collins Fai

Midfielders: Martin Hongla, Amr El Solia, André-Frank Anguissa

Strikers: Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Mohamed Salah

>Cameroon vs Egypt starting line-ups:

Cameroon Possible Starting Line-up: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo; André-Frank Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla; Moumi Ngamaleu, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi

Egypt Possible Starting Line-up: Mohamed Sobhy; Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fattouh; Amr El Solia, Mohamed Elneny, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush

