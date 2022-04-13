Coach Headbutts Lineswoman, Shown Red Card and Gets Sacked | Watch

Being a coach of a football team is a stressful job and it can sometimes get to their head. During a Campeonato Capixava game between Brazilian sides Desportivo Ferroviaria and Nova Venecia on Sunday, Desportivo Ferroviaria manager Rafael Soriano got himself in trouble for headbutting a lineswoman.

Soriano had stormed onto the pitch to contest a decision after the half-time whistle had gone. He was shown a yellow card for his animated protests. As lineswoman Marcielly Netto tried to defuse the tension, Soriano ended up headbutting her.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

As Netto looked visibly shaken, clutching her nose as she stumbled back, Soriano was shown a red card.

Watch -

After the incident, Soriano was sacked by Desportivo Ferroviaria.

“Desportiva Ferroviária goes public to inform that it repudiates any type of violence, whether physical, verbal, moral or emotional, especially against women, and we sympathize with the arbitration assistant Marcielly Netto, making us available for whatever is necessary," Desportivo Ferroviaria said in a statement according to the ‘Daily Star’.

“We also inform you that, in the face of what happened, coach Rafael Soriano was disconnected from the club."

Desportivo Ferroviaria said that they reached out to Netto after the incident.

“We inform that Desportiva Ferroviária tried to contact the referee Marcielly Netto by telephone to apologize, offer help, support and make itself available, but it was not answered," a statement read.

“We understand the moment, respect the victim’s space and will be waiting for the return. We reiterate our commitment to assist in whatever it takes. The club will also offer professional psychological assistance and develop actions to combat any type of violence against women inside and outside the stadiums."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.