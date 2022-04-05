CONCACAF Nations League: US to Play El Salvador, Grenada

The United States was drawn to play 74th-ranked El Salvador and No. 170 Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League in preparation for the World Cup in November.

The 15th-ranked U.S. has Nations League games on June 11 and 14 in Group D, and it also intends to play exhibition games on June 1 and 5, and on Sept. 23 and 27.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. open Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21 and will face England four days later before meeting Iran on Nov. 29.

The U.S. beat Mexico 3-2 in extra time at Denver in June to win the inaugural Nations League.

Mexico was drawn into the Nations League Group A to play Jamaica and Suriname. El Tri, in their eighth straight World Cup, starts their campaign against Poland on Nov. 22, faces Argentina four days later and play Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.

No. 38 Canada was drawn in Nations League Group C to play 82nd-ranked Honduras and No. 79 Curaçao. In its first World Cup since 1986, Canada opens Group F against Belgium on Nov. 23, plays Croatia four days later and faces Morocco on Dec. 1.

Costa Rica was drawn into Group B and plays 61st-ranked Panama and Martinique, which is part of the French Football Federation and not ranked.

The Ticos are to play New Zealand on June 13 or 14 in a one-game playoff at Qatar for a World Cup berth. The winner joins Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E.

