‘Concentrated on Winning against Real Madrid’: PSG's Kylian Mbappe Brushes Transfer Rumours ahead of UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been highly speculated to make a free move to Real Madrid at the end of the season after his contract expires with the Parisians. Ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash, PSG are drawn to play Real Madrid on February 16, a heavyweight clash fans are highly awaiting as Lionel Messi faces his old rivals once again. Mbappe has been tight-lipped on his future transfer to Madrid, however, is currently focused on PSG’s clash against the Los Blancos.

According to The Mirror, Mbappe told Amazon Prime that he has not made any decision and has the freedom to do whatever he wants to at the moment. Real Madrid travel to the Parc des Princes on February 16 and three weeks later, PSG travels to the Bernabeu to play the second leg. The two sides have a history in the Champions League, with the Parisians getting the better of Madrid in 2019 to advance in the tournament.

Advertisement

PSG have not given up persuading Mbappe to stay at PSG, rejecting Madrid’s bid of 170 Million Pounds which President Florentino Perez offered on the deadline day of the transfer window. However, Mbappe’s contract ends once the season concludes, which makes the French wonder-kid a free agent and is touted to join the Spanish giants. PSG are willing to make Mbappe their highest-paid player at the club, surpassing Messi and Neymar’s salaries, offering an astronomical deal to be part of PSG.

However, Madrid seems to be in pole position and according to German outlet BILD, the 23-year-old is speculated to sign a five-year deal with the Los Blancos and earn a whopping 40 Million Pounds per year with Madrid.

Advertisement

PSG hammered Lille 5-1 on Monday, with Mbappe and Messi being a part of the scoresheet. The Argentine hammered in his second league goal of the season after a defensive mistake saw Lille being punished by Messi and his sublime chip to find the back of the net. Midfielder Pereira scored a brace and defender Kimpembe also scored in the clash as PSG ran riot at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

With the win, PSG have now gone 14 games unbeaten in Ligue 1 so far, however, the pressure continues to mount on coach Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine coach being linked to take the role as head coach for Manchester United. The PSG head coach’s future will be decided once the season ends.

Advertisement

PSG are next in action against Rennes on February 12 at the Parc des Princes.

Keywords: Kylian Mbappe, Mbappe, Mbappe Real Madrid, PSG, Mbappe salary, Mbappe Real Madrid transfer, Lionel Messi, PSG, PSG vs Lille.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.