Conor McGregor Wants to Buy Premier League Club Chelsea

Former UFC champion and renowned MMA fighter Conor McGregor is interested in buying Chelsea FC after Russian owner Roman Abramovich announced he’s selling the Premier League club. McGregor has expressed his passion for football in the past as well and has played for smaller clubs like Lourdes Celtic and Crumlin United during his childhood.

He tweeted a picture of a Whatsapp chat where he wrote, “Chelsea for sale £3bn. Let’s buy it" with the caption,

“I wish to explore this" while tagging the English club.

Abramovich will sell the club and all his assets including his villas in England. The development comes in the wake of increasing pressure on Russian oligarchs amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is already in talks with three potential buyers and wants to get a deal finalised as soon as possible.

This is not the first time that McGregor has expressed his big ambitions of owning a world-class football team. He expressed his interest in buying Manchester United in April 2021.

The 33-year-old has supported United since his childhood and talked about his love for the club in a 2019 interview with FIFA.

Abramovich earlier announced that he would hand over the club to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation. Labour MP Chris Bryant wants Abramovich to be sanctioned by the British government given the political climate due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Bryant called for the sanctions to be put in place as he revealed that Abramovich has close links to Putin, according to a leaked Home Office document from 2019. Although Abramovich has denied this revelation, sanctions might come into play looking at how the Russian economy is plummeting, and all assets are being frozen.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea Football Club since 2003. During his tenure as the owner, the club won five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

