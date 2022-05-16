Controversial Penalty Helps Sao Paulo to Win Over Cuiaba

Sao Paulo came from a goal down to defeat Cuiaba 2-1 on Sunday with the help of a controversial second-half penalty.

Jenison put the visitors ahead after 33 minutes with the aid of a defensive mix up but Jonathan Calleri equalised from the penalty spot 20 minutes into the second half after he was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

Cuiaba had Jonathan Cafu sent off nine minutes later and with a man advantage Sao Paulo grabbed a winner with eight minutes remaining thanks to Nikao.

The result leaves Sao Paulo third in the Serie A with 11 points from six games, two points behind leaders Corinthians. Cuiaba are in 13th with seven points.

