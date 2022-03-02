Coppa Italia 2021-22, Fiorentina vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast And Team News

Italian giants Juventus will hope to move closer to winning the silverware on Thursday when they will travel to Stadio Artemio Franchi to take on Fiorentina in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Both sides will come into this game to take an early advantage in their semi-final encounter as the second leg of the tie is scheduled to take place until the middle of April.

Juve will come into this game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Empoli in Serie A last week. Meanwhile, a ten-man Fiorentina were beaten 1-2 by Sassuolo last week.

The Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Juventus will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

Coppa Italia Fiorentina vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns for Fiorentina going into this fixture. However, they will not be able to call upon the services of Lucas Martinez Quarta on Thursday as he had picked up a red card during their quarter-final tie against Atalanta and will be sidelined here through suspension.

The Turin giants, meanwhile, have a lengthy list of absentees. Several key players like Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini have been ruled from this game as all of them are dealing with various muscle injuries. Denis Zakaria is the latest player to join this list, having picked up a knock in the week gone by. Weston McKennie will warm the bench due to his foot injury while the duo of Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge has been ruled out from the remainder of the season with knee injuries.

Fiorentina vs Juventus probable XIs

Fiorentina Possible Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, Cristiano Biraghi, Alvaro Odriozola; Sofyan Amrabat, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, José Callejón, Krzysztof Piatek

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Luca Pellegrini; Moise Kean, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

What time is the Coppa Italia Fiorentina vs Juventus kick-off?

The Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Juventus is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 3, at 1:30 am (IST) at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Which TV channel will show the Coppa Italia Fiorentina vs Juventus match?

The Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Juventus will not be televised in India.

How can I stream the Coppa Italia Fiorentina vs Juventus fixture?

The Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Juventus will not get streamed live on any platform in India.

