Coppa Italia Juventus vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will continue their quest for the silverware on Thursday night when they play host to Sassuolo in the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia. Juve have a perfect opportunity to lift a trophy this season in form of the Italian Supercup as they are almost out of the race for Serie A title and UEFA Champions League glory looking like a long shot.

The Old Lady will come into this game after blanking Verona 2-0 in their domestic league and will look to continue their winning march.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo were humiliated 0-4 at the hands of Sampdoria last weekend in Serie A and will look to return to winning ways against Juve.

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

>Coppa Italia Juventus vs Sassuolo: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus striker Federico Chiesa has been sidelined from this game with an injury. Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has picked up a calf injury and has been subsequently ruled out from this fixture. The availability of Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro are also not confirmed and the duo could be forced to warm the bench.

Pedro Obiang has been out of Sassuolo’s squad for a long time with a heart-related ailment and will not travel to Allianz Stadium due to the same reason. Filip Djuricic did not travel to Sampdoria during their last tie and will miss this game as well.

>Juventus vs Sassuolo probable XI:

>Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic

>Sassuolo Possible Starting Line-up: Andrea Consigli (GK); Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Abdou Harroui; Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

>What time is the Coppa Italia Juventus vs Sassuolo kick-off?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo is scheduled to take place on Friday at 1:30 am (IST) at Allianz Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the Coppa Italia Juventus vs Sassuolo match?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo will not be broadcast in India.

>How can I stream the Coppa Italia Juventus vs Sassuolo fixture?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Sassuolo will not get streamed live on any platform in India.

