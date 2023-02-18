‘Could Be another Cristiano Ronaldo’: Pundit On Neymar's Potential Transfer To Chelsea

Rumours have been buzzing around regarding Brazilian star Neymar Jr shifting his base to England. The Paris Saint Germain footballer reportedly has been in talks with some Premier League clubs and can leave the French capital in the upcoming summer transfer window. Among others, Chelsea and Manchester City are quite interested in signing the former Barcelona man. Though no deal has been finalised yet, footballer-turned-pundit Stan Collymore issued a stern warning regarding the potential move of Neymar. While speaking to CaughtOffisde, Collymore referred to the dispute between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United which led to the footballer’s contract termination. He said that in the case of the Brazilian star, the same can also happen.

Collymore said, “There’s always been this playboy lifestyle hanging over Neymar so if a Premier League club is really looking at him seriously, my message to them would be to be careful because it could turn out to be another Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United situation." However, he acknowledged the skill and calibre of Neymar terming him “a fantastic player."

The former Liverpool forward claimed that Chelsea’s decision to sign the 31-year-old would backfire them as “the Blues’ project is to build for the future." “If Neymar were to come to Stamford Bridge, you could just imagine much of Graham Potter’s time in front of the media would be taken up by questions on the Brazilian," Collymore said.

In the end, Collymore also cautioned the London-based side not to replicate the same mistake they made with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last summer. “Neymar’s antics are at times reminiscent of Aubameyang and look how that one’s turned out, so just steer clear, Chelsea," he added.

A 90minute report said that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United all seem interested in Neymar. As per the report, PSG is also willing to sell the former Barcelona man, even though the contract remains until 2025.

Intermediaries have reportedly contacted the Premier League teams and informed them that Neymar is considering a transfer. The reports said that Neymar’s name was brought up during a recent meeting held between Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which was actually intended to cover other topics.

Neymar has had a mixed spell in France since joining PSG in the summer of 2017 for a record-breaking €222 million. The Brazilian has won four Ligue 1 titles but hasn’t been able to lead his team to the Champions League triumph that was hugely anticipated after his signing. In the ongoing season, the French giants are on course to win another league title.

