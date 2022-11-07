Cremonese vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Cremonese will host AC Milan for their Serie A clash on Wednesday. AC Milan are coming into this match after recording a stoppage-time victory over a formidable Spezia side. The Rossoneri are in great form and are on the second place on the points table. But they still have a lot of catching up to do with Napoli who are on the first position. A win against Cremonese will take them closer to Napoli.

AC Milan will play without French striker Olivier Giroud, who picked up a second booking against Spezia on Saturday. Meanwhile, Cremonese are yet to register a win in the league this season and will be eager to cause an upset against AC Milan. Massimiliano Alvini’s side played out a respectable 2-2 draw against Salernitana. That match should give them a lot of confidence to do well against AC Milan in front of their home crowd.

Ahead of the match between Cremonese and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan will be played on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona city.

What time will the Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan will begin at 1:15 am IST, on November 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and AC Milan will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Cremonese Probably Starting Line-up: Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Hendry, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Quagliata, Meite, Pickel; Buonaiuto, Tsadjout, Okereke

Barcelona Probably Starting Line-up: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Rebic, Krunic, Leao; Origi

