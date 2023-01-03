Cremonese vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus scripted an emphatic comeback in the first half of the Serie A after winning their last six matches in a row. The Turin giants will now be aiming to resume their Serie A campaign on a winning note when they face a depleted Cremonese side on Wednesday. The match between Cremonese and Juventus will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy.

Juventus currently find themselves in the third spot in the Serie A standings and the Bianconeri are now 10 points behind table-toppers Napoli.

Meanwhile, the 2022-23 Serie A season has so far been a disappointing one for Cremonese. Massimiliano Alvini’s men have not been able to record a win. Moreover, they have never succeeded in defeating Juventus in Serie A till now. Cremonese, after claiming just seven points from 15 matches, now occupy the 18th spot in the Serie A standings.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Cremonese and Juventus, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Cremonese and Juventus be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Cremonese and Juventus will take place on January 4, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Cremonese vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and Juventus will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy.

At what time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Cremonese vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Cremonese and Juventus will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Cremonese vs Juventus Serie A match?

Cremonese vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Cremonese vs Juventus Serie A match?

Cremonese vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Cremonese vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Cremonese Predicted Starting Line-up: Marco Carnesecchi, Leonardo Sernicola, Matteo Bianchetti, Jack Hendry, Emanuele Valeri, Charles Pickel, Santiago Ascacibar, Soualiho Meite, Cristian Buonaiuto, David Okereke, Cyriel Dessers

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik

