Makes Matches More Difficult! Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Teammate Makes Sensational Claim

Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his maiden goal for Al-Nassr FC on February 3. The late strike in injury time helped Al-Nassr in salvaging a point in the domestic league game against Al Fateh FC. Following Ronaldo’s first goal for Al-Nassr FC, his teammate Luiz Gustavo made a startling revelation. The Brazilian midfielder confessed that Ronaldo’s arrival has made the situation a bit more difficult for the Al-Nassr players. Gustavo explained that the opposition players have now started unleashing their best performance in order to deal with the former Real Madrid striker.

“Certainly the presence of Ronaldo makes matches more difficult for us as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone. His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him every day, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically," Luiz Gustavo was quoted as saying via media outlet RT Arabic.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot late in the game to earn a point for his side Al-Nassr FC on Friday. Ronaldo’s late strike might not have been enough to ensure the full three points but it certainly helped Rudi Garcia’s men to remain at the top of the points table. Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, the 38-year-old has scored thrice so far. In their next assignment, Al-Nassr will be up against Al-Wehda on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, following the game against Al Fateh FC, had talked about the special goal for his new club.

“Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo had to sever ties with Manchester United ahead of Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 opening fixture. Ronaldo finished his second spell at the Old Trafford-based outfit after netting 27 goals. He had joined the Red Devils ahead of the 2021-22 season.

