Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Unveiling: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India and Everything You Need to Know

Cristiano Ronaldo conquered Europe with the ball at his feet during his time at the helm. The 37-year-old has now made a stellar move to the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid star is also expected to be part of an open training session with Al Nassr so that a huge number of fans could possibly catch a glimpse of him. With this being considered a landmark move, the Saudi Arabian club have finally cleared the air with respect to the Portuguese star’s unveiling ceremony, updating us via their Twitter handle.

Which channel will broadcast the unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr player?

The Saudi Sports Company will broadcast the unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What time will the unveiling ceremony start?

The unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr player will start at 9:30 pm IST (7 pm local time).

Where will the unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr player take place?

The unveiling will take place at Mrsool Park aka King Saud university stadium.

On what date will the unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr player take place?

The unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr player will take place on January 3.

Here are some interesting details about the deal -

If there was any doubt regarding it, Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the Number 7 jersey at the Saudi Arabian club. Along with the fans, club president Musalli- Al-Muammar, head coach Rudi Garcia and club officials are also set to be in attendance for this huge occasion. The 37-year-old could supposedly earn a mouth-watering £346 million over the course of the two-year deal. The former Juventus man will undergo a medical before being presented in order to ensure that he is fully fit to compete in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr could be seen as one of the most shocking transfers in recent history, considering that the 37-year-old managed to bag 24 goals and three assists in 39 matches across all competitions for Manchester United last season. After his fiery interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo left the Old Trafford outfit rather abruptly as the player and club decided to mutually terminate the contract.

Ronaldo has played at an elite level in club football for close to two decades now. During that time he has bagged 701 goals and 223 assists in 949 matches for different clubs across all competitions, enjoying his most fruitful spell with Real Madrid. The Portuguese sensation is also the recipient of five Ballon d’Ors.

