Cristiano Ronaldo And His Son Flaunt Shredded Abs in a Viral Shirtless Picture on Instagram

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday posted a shirtless photo on Instagram along with his son - with both the football mega icon and his son Cristiano Jr. sporting shredded abs.

“Recovery time with my boy," Ronaldo wrote in the caption.

And the Instagram post did not take too much time in getting viral as it was liked by over 11 million Instagram users.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son is not just following in his father’s footsteps in terms of fitness and training. Cristiano Jr was recently seen pulling off his father’s famous signature ‘Siu’ celebration.

Advertisement

After scoring a goal for Manchester United in the Mediterranean International Cup, Cristiano Jr copied his father’s celebration.

A few months ago, Ronaldo had posted a photo of himself along with his children in the jacuzzi. The occasion was Father’s Day.

In the caption, Ronaldo wrote, “Happy father’s day to all. #prouddad #blessed #love."

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker rejoined Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season. And inevitably, Ronaldo’s transfer from Italian football club Juventus became a huge talking point. Originally, reports had suggested that the former Real Madrid striker will be joining another Manchester-based club - Manchester City. But later, in a dramatic turnaround, Ronaldo decided to reunite with his former club.

In ongoing season so far, he has played 38 matches and found the back of the net 24 times but his endeavor was not enough to end Manchester United’s trophy drought. Moreover, the Red Devils haven’t even qualified for the next season’s Champions League.

Advertisement

In the current edition of the English Premier League, Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 30 matches so far. Man United currently occupy sixth spot in the Premier League standings with 58 points from 37 matches. In their last match, the Red Devils endured a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Portuguese striker did take part in the match but failed to score a goal. In the 45th minute of the game, Ronaldo earned a yellow card for his late challenge on Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.