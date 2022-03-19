Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should Have Handled Their End of Career Better, Says Nicolas Anelka

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s decision to change clubs this summer have not been intelligent, according to Nicolas Anelka. The former French international, who himself played for 12 clubs, insists it’s normal to see Ronaldo and Messi slowing down. But insists that there was no shame in both star strikers hanging up their boots.

Ronaldo left Juventus to return to his old club Manchester United this season, while Messi was forced out of Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Notably, both star players will miss out on the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for a second season in a row after Manchester United and PSG were knocked out by Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Both players have also faced some criticism and Anelka is of the opinion that they should have chosen easier clubs/leagues in other parts of the world to wrap up their glittering career. “This is what happens to players who want to play longer," Anelka told RMC Sport.

“Their careers are over and I think they must both be very happy with what they have achieved in the last 15 years. They were above the others and now it is normal for them to slow down," he explained.

Anelka also admitted that between the two he thought it would be Ronaldo struggling with the Red Devils, rather than Messi at Paris.

“I was more surprised, as I thought Messi would turn it around in the French championship and that Ronaldo would have a harder time because the Premier League, for me, is a more difficult championship in terms of the impact on and around the pitch," the former Chelsea and PSG striker added.

Anelka remarked that both players should have thought of facing a less complicated challenge because you have to make the right decisions to finish at the top.

Citing his own decision, Anelka said that players do not hesitate to finish close to 32, 33, 34 and should not be criticised. “I stopped at 36, but at 32 I moved to China."

Although, both the 34-year-old Messi and 37-year-old Ronaldo’s contract at their respective clubs run for another year. It remains to be seen if both want to stick around for another year in the top leagues.

