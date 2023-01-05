Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi To Clash in Friendly Match in Saudi Arabia, Says Report

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi appeared in the FIFA World Cup for one final time in Qatar last year. Fans and followers of the game desperately wanted to witness the battle between the two stalwarts on the biggest stage during the Qatar World Cup.

However, Portugal’s early exit from the tournament robbed them of a golden chance to experience the two greats of all time meeting in a World Cup fixture. Well, spectators now can once again expect to see a scintillating battle between these two as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al-Nassr FC are reportedly set to lock horns later this month.

A report published by Marca claimed that the French club is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia to take part in a friendly match against a combined XI from teams Al Hilal and Al-Nassr. The game is slated to be played on January 19. It was initially decided that the fixture will take place at the beginning of last year but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two football stars have so far met each other 36 times on the field.

Ronaldo recently became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the sport after being signed by Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo will now reportedly earn $200 million a year. Ronaldo became a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. The 37-year-old had to leave Manchester United after he openly criticised the Premier League outfit during an explosive interview.

The Old Trafford-based club decided to sever ties with Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s opening FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter. Ronaldo ended his second spell at Manchester United after scoring 27 goals for the side.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign came to an unfortunate end after Portugal suffered a quarter-final exit.

The story was completely different for Messi. The PSG striker exhibited a stellar show in the showpiece event to guide Argentina to their second FIFA World Cup title. Messi scored seven goals and registered three assists to win the Golden Ball Award at the Qatar World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to Paris to train at the Parc des Princes stadium, the home ground of PSG.

