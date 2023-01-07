Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates First Win at Al Nassr from Training Room - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo was not on the field for Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Tae on Friday in the Saudi Pro League but the Portuguese superstar celebrated the win from the training room at Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo was in the stands ahead of the start of the game, waving to home fans and spending the match putting in the work in the training, wasting no time at all.

Talisca scored both goals as Al Nassr posted a video of Ronaldo celebrating the Brazilian’s second in the training room.

Advertisement

WATCH -

Ronaldo was slapped with the ban in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan’s hand after Manchester United, his club at the time, lost to Everton.

“The ban is applicable after he is officially registered," one Al Nassr official, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media, told AFP.

According to FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), any sanction of up to four matches that has been issued to a player by their former association must be “enforced by the new association."

Al Nassr has not yet registered Ronaldo because the Saudi club have exceeded their quota for foreign players.

Advertisement

Ronaldo, whose deal is worth an estimated 200 million euros to June 2025, is Al Nassr’s ninth foreign player — one more than the eight allowed by Saudi football authorities.

His registration is set to be completed on Friday, sources close to the club said, without disclosing who would be removed.

Saudi reports said Uzbek midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov was most likely to make way for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Champions League record scorer.

Advertisement

Al Nassr’s first game since Ronaldo’s arrival was scheduled to be held on Friday at Mrsool Park, where he was unveiled to fireworks and deafening cheers from a capacity crowd on Tuesday.

The game against Al Tai was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here