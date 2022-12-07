Cristiano Ronaldo Denies All Reports of Him Joining Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has negated all the reports of him joining Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup 2022. After termination of contract with Manchester United, several media reports suggested that Ronaldo will most likely stamp the deal with Al Nassr.

However, the Portugal captain has denied all such reports and said, “No, that’s not true — not true". He made this statement Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in their round of 16 clash.

The rift between Ronaldo and Manchester United began after former gave a controversial interview to Piers Morgan wherein he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. After the explosive interview, the Premier League club issued an official statement which read,

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Now, 37-year-old Ronaldo is a free agent and his availability at club level has been doing rounds from quite a while. It is to be noted that before Ronaldo’s official statement on Al Nassr contract, Piers Morgan had issued a statement which clarified that Ronaldo still wants to play in the Champions League.

Morgan had told Telegraph, “He thinks that if he does well at this World Cup, he’ll get what he really wants which is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy."

He further added, “It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies. And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history."

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar, representing his national side Portugal which has advanced to the quarter-finals. However, he was benched in the round of 16 clash against Switzerland which caught everyone’s eyes and it’ll be interesting to see whether he gets place in playing XI against Morocco or not.

