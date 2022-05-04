Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Claim of Sending 'I'm Not Finished' Message after Win over Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the central point of attraction in the transfer market in recent times. Rumours were rife that the Manchester United striker had decided to leave the club. But it was believed that he had dropped a major hint after the English Premier League match against Brentford on Wednesday. It was perceived that the Portuguese striker had suggested that he will be a part of Manchester United in future. But later, Ronaldo denied sending an “I am not finished" message to fans after the victory against Brentford at the Old Trafford.

After the 3-0 win against Brentford, Ronaldo had joined his teammates in a lap of honour to mark Manchester United’s last home game of the 2021-22 season. At one point he was heard talking into the camera and according to a fan account on Instagram, Ronaldo had said, “I’m not finished."

Though pretty soon it appeared to be false as the 37-year-old himself replied to the post and said, “I didn’t say that."

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo joined the Red Devils from Italian club Juventus. He has scored 24 goals in the ongoing season for Man United so far but has failed to help his side in winning a single trophy. Moreover, Manchester United will not be able to take part in next season’s Champions League as well.

The Portuguese striker found the back of the net in the 61st minute against Brentford as he successfully converted a penalty. Earlier, in the ninth minute of the game, attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes had opened the scoring for Manchester United. Defender Raphael Varane secured two-goal cushion for the Red Devils as he scored the third and final goal of the match in the 72nd minute.

Ralf Rangnick’s men are currently in the sixth spot on the Premier League points table with 58 points from 36 matches.

After the match against Brentford, Ronaldo posted his photo on Instagram and thanked the “amazing supporters" of Manchester United.

“Once again, great support from the stands. Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us. Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!’" Ronaldo wrote.

