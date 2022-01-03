Cristiano Ronaldo Didn’t Come to Old Trafford to Relax Pre-Retirement: Former Manchester United Defender

Former Manchester United player Mikael Silvestre has backed Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star forward has been blamed for his club’s underwhelming show so far this season. Manchester United are currently at the seventh spot on the points table and almost out of the title race. The Red Devils signed some of the big names ahead of the ongoing season - Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but United have not lived up to the expectations as a unit so far.

The Premier League giants sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway last year and hired Ralph Ragnarick as the interim manager for the rest of the season. The arrival of the German manager didn’t change the fortune of the clubs as their struggle in the league continues.

Advertisement

Ronaldo, on his return to the club, produced some match-deciding performances for the club. He has netted 14 goals and provided two assists from 19 games for United since his return. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been criticised by many for his off-ball rate and attitude on the pitch. He has looked frustrated with his teammates for their lacklustre performances in the recent matches.

Manchester United legend Silvestre talked highly of the Portugal captain and said he didn’t come to Old Trafford to relax.

“This comment about him (Cristiano Ronaldo) being a problem is absolute rubbish. Look at the ratio of goals scored to chances created since the start of the season. He wants to win trophies. He didn’t come to United to relax pre-retirement – it’s an even bigger challenge than he’s faced before. Everything he’s done has been positive," Silvestre told The Mirror.

On Monday, Manchester United will host Wolverhampton and as they are still unbeaten in the four Premier League matches since Ralf Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season to transform the team’s fortunes. Performances have been far from convincing so far, despite three wins and a draw. United are four points behind fourth-place Arsenal but with two games in hand. Wolves are two places lower than United in ninth but with six fewer points.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.