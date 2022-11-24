Cristiano Ronaldo Features in New Advert With Son

Cristiano recently starred in an advertisement for Nike along with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The advertisement also features a young Cristiano Ronaldo who is wearing Portugal jersey number ‘17’.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The clip shows all three of them volleying the ball followed by the statement ‘You’re up’ pose. The 37-year-old has certainly made headlines after his somewhat difficult spell with Manchester United, which has now officially come to an end.

Ronaldo made his senior international debut wearing the ‘No 17’ jersey against Kazakhstan which signifies the importance of that number.

Advertisement

The caption on his Instagram post read “Ever thought you’d see CR17, CR7, and CR Jr. together on the pitch?!"

The Portuguese striker is set to represent his nation at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Whilst Ronaldo became a sensation in his first spell at the Manchester-based club, his second spell was a bit of a roller coaster.

Having played under three managers in his second stint at Old Trafford, Ronaldo had some success under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but endured difficult stints under former manager Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

The former Real Madrid man had to endure a somewhat tough season at Old Trafford this season, only managing three goals and two assists in 16 matches across all competitions.

Advertisement

This has largely been due to his lack of game time and his contract with Man Utd was terminated on Tuesday by mutual consent. His fiery interview with Piers Morgan put him in the limelight briefly as he didn’t really hold back.

Ronaldo is still the only Man Utd player to get 30+ goals in a season in the history of the Premier league. This shows the kind of impact that he can have on the field when things are going well.

Advertisement

The veteran will now be looking to put all those distractions behind him as Portugal take on Ghana in the first match of their campaign on 24th November at 9:30 pm IST. Portugal are placed in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022 alongside South Korea and Uruguay.

This group is tougher than it may look and Ronaldo will be hoping that his side can start their campaign on the right note against Ghana. The 37-year-old striker has won numerous plaudits for club and country in his illustrious career but nothing would be sweeter than getting your hand on the World Cup at this stage of your career.

Read all the Latest Sports News here