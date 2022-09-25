Cristiano Ronaldo Mends Fractured Relationship in Manchester United Dressing Room

Manchester United’s Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo faced a bit of a crossroads in his illustrious playing career during the recently shut transfer window.

There were speculations about the multiple-time Ballon D’or winner seeking a switch to pastures new but ended up remaining at the Manchester club after a move failed to materialise.

Ronaldo missed a part of the pre-season training ahead of the start of the competitive calendar citing personal reasons and there have been reports of an uncomfortable atmosphere in the dressing room.

“Ronaldo has been a bit of a pain in the dressing room and some of the players have been frustrated about the fact he missed pre-season and has been sulking around Carrington. But since the transfer window closed, his attitude has improved and he has been very helpful with Marcus," a quote in The Sun read.

With Erik ten Hag preferring to start the young Marcus Rashford, who has looked like rediscovering his form after having a tough spell in the previous season, Ronaldo’s status in the starting eleven has been chopped.

It is a perplexing situation when two teammates have to compete for that one spot in the matchday lineup and it takes a certain finesse to handle such delicate situations.

As reports go, the Portuguese top scorer has started to mentor the young Englishman sharing his immense knowledge in an attempt to pass on his goal-scoring wisdom to the next generation.

“He’s been spending time with him, talking about the game and giving his constructive criticism about positioning on the pitch."

“Marcus has been a bit surprised by it because it’s always difficult when you’re playing and a team-mate isn’t and you’re both fighting for the same position. But the relationship between the pair has never been better and Marcus knows he can learn a lot from him. He’s grateful for the advice and for the fact that Ronaldo seems genuine in that he wants Marcus to improve and succeed"

Ronaldo topped Manchester United’s scoring charts in the previous season, but Erik ten Hag has focused on building a young strike force up front and hasn’t started the Portuguese forward as much in the Premier League this season.

Rashford on the other hand has hit a fine run in recent times notching up three goals while also registering two assists in his six Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

